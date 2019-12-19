WACO, Texas — Junior shortstop Nick Loftin was named a Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced recently.



Loftin was named to the third team as a shortstop after earning All-Big 12 first team honors in 2019. He finished the 2019 season batting .323 (76-for-235), good for fifth best on a team that finished second in the Big 12. He was fourth on the team with 41 RBI and his 6 home runs were fourth most. As a sophomore he was the 12th toughest batter nationally to strike out, doing so only once every 13.8 at bats.



A slick fielder at short, Loftin boasted a fielding percentage of .944 on the year. The Corpus Christi, Texas, native also represented the Bears on the prestigious USA Collegiate National Team over the summer where he also saw action on the mound in addition to starts at five different positions (short, second and third base, left and right field).



Loftin, a freshman All-American in 2018, has a career batting average of .315 through 108 games played, starting 106 of those. He has 77 career RBI, 12 home runs, a career slugging percentage of .473 and on-base percentage of .375.



Loftin and the Bears will open up the 2020 campaign on Friday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska.