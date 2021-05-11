Lady Bears head basketball coach Nicki Collen announces first hire on Baylor staff

The new Lady Bears head coach will retain a familiar face for the program.

WACO, Texas — Lady Bears Head Basketball Coach Nicki Collen's first hire at Baylor will keep a face familiar to current players.

Tuesday, the Baylor women's basketball program announced Collen had officially retained longtime strength coach Jeremy Heffner.

Heffner is now entering his 10th season at Baylor, after he arrived in 2010. He played a role in the Lady Bears' 2012 national championship.

After a two-year stint at then-Lee High School in Tyler, Texas, Heffner returned to the Lady Bears ahead of the 2019-20 season.