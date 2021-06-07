Lady Bears head basketball coach Nicki Collen hires Tony Greene from Marquette as assistant coach

Baylor announced Tony Greene as Nicki Collen's second assistant coaching hire on Monday.

Tony Greene has been named the second assistant coach to Nicki Collen's first staff at Baylor.

Greene comes to Waco after spending the 2020-21 season at Marquette after spending the previous two at Ole Miss.

A Texas native, Greene played at Cedar Valley Community College near Dallas from 1989-91 before playing at East Central University in Oklahoma for the 1991-92 season and Langston University outside of Oklahoma City for the 1992-93 season.

After his playing career, he began coaching at Langston until 2008 when he moved to Div. I, bouncing from Grambling State (2008-12) to Texas Southern (2012-15) to Toledo (2015-18) to Ole Miss and Marquette.

While at Ole miss, Green helped recruit the top-ranked recruiting class in the SEC which was 13th nationally.

Green joins Tari Cummings on Collen's first coaching staff in Waco. Other staff hires include Michael Motta from Dartmouth as operations director, Aaron Sternecker as video coordinator, Lady Bear alum Sophia Young-Malcolm as assistant AD for player development and Micah Odom as assistant director of operations.