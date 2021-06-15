1-on-1 with Nicki Collen | How a phone call led the Lady Bears head basketball coach to come to Waco

Collen also said she was excited about getting back to mentoring players, something she'd missed in her five seasons coaching in the WNBA.

WACO, Texas — In May, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades outlined what made Nicki Collen a great fit for the Lady Bears head basketball coach opening with how Collen talked about basketball and the passion she brought to coaching.

"There's no doubt she's in coaching for the right reasons," Rhoades said at Collen's introductory press conference. "It's about her players."

But, what made Baylor the right fit for Collen to leave the WNBA and take over for hall of famer Kim Mulkey?

"Really, it was that conversation that day," Collen said. "Obviously, I was the one answering most of the questions, but there was enough conversation amongst the hiring committee that I felt like I was getting a feel for what it was like at Baylor."

Collen added, though, that her talk with men's basketball coach Scott Drew added to that, with her excitement about the opportunity and the move to Waco building at that point.

