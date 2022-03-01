'Niki Nails It' | Shooting, Dribbling and Passing with UMHB Basketball

In this episode of ‘Niki Nails It’, Weekend Sports Anchor Niki Lattarulo hits the hardwood with the Cru.

BELTON, Texas — In this episode of ‘Niki Nails It’, I hit the hardwood with the UMHB Crusaders to see if they could use my help in the Division III NCAA Tournament.

Senior guard Carson Hammond was brave enough to take on the coaching role and put me through practice (which was no easy task). We started out with warmups, which quickly showed me how out of shape I was, and then moved on to dribbling drills.

I can definitely say this looks a lot easier than it is, I was humbled to find out I couldn’t dribble a basketball properly to save my life.

Next, we moved onto what seemed to be called “one more” (I take that as a lucky guess considering that’s all the team was screaming for about 15 minutes).

This was basically passing the ball around the three point line and taking turns shooting. The goal was to get “one more” shot than the group shooting on the other side of the floor. I went 0/6 in this drill.

Finally, we moved onto some sort of sprinting and shooting situation that had me winded and confused. I honestly had no idea who to pass the ball to, which left me following Carson around and hoping I would be able to make one bucket.

I am happy to say I made ONE basket out of over 25 attempts. Carson decided to say I “nailed” the challenge, but we all know this was a true fail.