x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

'Niki Nails It' | Bars, beam & back handsprings, Niki Lattarulo takes on gymnastics

In the first episode of "Niki Nails It," sports reporter Niki Lattarulo is hitting the balance beam to see if she has what it takes for Olympics 2024.

TEMPLE, Texas — In the first episode of "Niki Nails It", a segment where 6 Sports Anchor/Reporter Niki Lattarulo tries out different sports and either nails/fails the challenge, Niki spent the day at Extreme Cheer and Tumble in Temple.

Competitive gymnastics team members put Niki through a round of stretching, bar work, beam routines, and tumbling on the floor. On bars, Gym Director JoElla Reinhardt gave Niki an 8.5 after she successfully learned a pullover and back hip circle (with a spotter of course), and on beam (kind of) stuck a cartwheel which earned her a trip to the "new skill bell".

On floor (trampoline) Niki had a near prefect back handspring, but when trying to do it on the actual floor … a back walkover was all she could do. After a long day of training the "judges" consulted with each other and decided Niki "Nailed" her day in the gym. 

If you have a sport you would like to see Niki "nail/fail" next, you can email her at NLattarulo@kcentv.com, or send her a message on Facebook or Twitter.

RELATED: Simone Biles wins balance beam bronze in return to competition

RELATED: Mexican gymnast makes history with fourth place finish in women's vault