'Niki Nails It' | Bars, beam & back handsprings, Niki Lattarulo takes on gymnastics

TEMPLE, Texas — In the first episode of "Niki Nails It", a segment where 6 Sports Anchor/Reporter Niki Lattarulo tries out different sports and either nails/fails the challenge, Niki spent the day at Extreme Cheer and Tumble in Temple.

Competitive gymnastics team members put Niki through a round of stretching, bar work, beam routines, and tumbling on the floor. On bars, Gym Director JoElla Reinhardt gave Niki an 8.5 after she successfully learned a pullover and back hip circle (with a spotter of course), and on beam (kind of) stuck a cartwheel which earned her a trip to the "new skill bell".

On floor (trampoline) Niki had a near prefect back handspring, but when trying to do it on the actual floor … a back walkover was all she could do. After a long day of training the "judges" consulted with each other and decided Niki "Nailed" her day in the gym.

If you have a sport you would like to see Niki "nail/fail" next, you can email her at NLattarulo@kcentv.com, or send her a message on Facebook or Twitter.