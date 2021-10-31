'Niki Nails It' | Horsemanship with Baylor Equestrian

In a new episode of "Niki Nails It", Weekend Sports Anchor Niki Lattarulo tries horseback riding to see if she has what it takes to make the Baylor EQ team.

WACO, Texas — In an all new episode of 'Niki Nails It', I put all my New Jersey sass aside, put on my (my friends) cowboy boots, and took on horseback riding to see if I had what it took to compete with Baylor's Equestrian team.

What I learned right off the bat was there are two types of styles of riding in the sport of equestrian, English and Western riding styles. I only tried out the basic 'horsemanship', which is the art of riding, handling, and training horses … no jumping is involved.

I trained with Baylor EQ Assistant Coach Abbi Demel, who competed as a rider at Baylor. I was put on Seven, a small, calm horse that would go slow for me and take the commands I was being taught. Demel first showed me how to properly get on the horse, how to "cluck: a sound to make the horse respond" to the horse, and what my body position should look like while riding.

Getting the horse to walk was a challenge on its own; kicking and clucking wasn't enough. It took way more leg strength than I had just to get him to walk, never mind a trot.

After about 20 minutes with Seven, Abbi took him off the lead and let me try riding on my own. I can confidently say horseback riding is NOT my thing, but I am proud I didn't get thrown off.

After some maneuvers and commands on my own, I asked Abbi what she would rate my performance. She gave me a 5/10 and told me I nailed the challenge. Then, I asked her if I was good enough to make the Baylor EQ team, and as expected she said I would not.

If you want to put my performance to shame, you yourself can take Seven for a ride at any of the Baylor Equestrian home meets. The Bears will take on Auburn on November 19th in Waco.