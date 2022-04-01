No. 1 Baylor extends win streak to 20 with win over Oklahoma

The Bears remain atop the AP Poll for the 4th-straight week, and took down Sooners 84-74.

WACO, Texas — The win streak is up to 20 games for the reigning national champions.

No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 84-74 inside the Ferrell Center on Tuesday to extend their record to 14-0 overall, 2-0 in Big 12 play.

In the first half James Akinjo started off hot putting up 9 points for the Bears in the first 8 minutes of play. Oklahoma was able to hang around staying within 5 points for the first 10 minutes of the game.

With around 9 minutes remaining in the first the Bears went on a 5-0 run extending their lead to 8 points. Later leading by as many as 13 which was their biggest lead of the first half.

Adam Flagler and Akinjo led all scorers with 13 first half points as the Bears went into the break up 45-36.

In the second half, it was more of the same. Oklahoma cut the lead to seven in the final minute, but the Bears were able to stave off the run.

Akinjo finished with 27, Flagler with 22 while Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added a dozen.

Baylor now hasn't lost since the Big 12 Tournament semifinals against Oklahoma State.