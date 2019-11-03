OKLAHOMA CITY — Baylor's quest for a 10th overall Big 12 tournament title continues tonight as the top seed Lady Bears will square off against No 2. Iowa State at 8 p.m. inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

In two games at the Big 12 tournament, Kim Mulkey's team has won by an average margin of 33 points. The X-factor has been points in the paint where Baylor has outscored their opponents 117-28.

Three strong offensive performances propelled Baylor to its 10th Big 12 championship title game appearance in the last 11 seasons after an 88-60 win over Kansas State on Sunday.

Kalani Brown needed just 21 minutes of playing time to score 24 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Lauren Cox was two assists shy of a triple double adding 18 points and 15 rebounds to go along with her eight assists and two blocks.

Juicy Landrum scored 19 points with three triples as Baylor controlled the matchup for the majority of the contest. The Lady Bears won the paint battle 53-16 and scored eight fast-break points compared to zero for K-State.

Baylor has nine Big 12 Conference Tournament championships, including eight of the last 10. If the Lady Bears add another, it will mark twenty Big 12 championships combined between regular season and tournament titles.



