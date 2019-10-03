Kalani Brown knows her time to reach a Final Four is running out. She made sure her team was riding a huge wave of momentum to carry them throughout the month of March.

The two-time All-American scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds to give Baylor an 88-60 win over Kansas State in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Lady Bears overcame a hot start from Kansas State in the opening quarter when the Wildcats led for 7:04.

Baylor went on a 11-2 run to close out the first and take a 21-18 lead.

BU put the clamps down in the second quarter, outscoring Kansas State 26-11 and held them without a field goal in the final 5:32.

Lady Bears used a 14-2 run spanning 5:32 to open a 47-29 lead at the break.

Baylor continued to play incredible defense in the third quarter as K-State went over three minutes without a point. Queen Egbo capped off a 12-2 run to extend the lead to 32 points.

The entire team played with heavy hearts as Moon Ursin's maternal grandfather passed away yesterday.

Ursin had four rebounds in 13 minutes and plans on playing the rest of the tournament.

Juicy Landrum added 19 points while Lauren Cox chipped in with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists.

Baylor dominated inside the paint, outscoring K-State 53-16.

Lady Bears will advance to their ninth straight tournament championship game and will play 2-seed Iowa State on Monday at 8 p.m.

The win improves Kim Mulkey's Big 12 tournament record to 24-1 this decade.