OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a record setting performance for Baylor on Saturday as they dished out 32 assists, made 44 field goals and had seven players in double figures in a 100-61 defeat of Texas Tech. Kalani Brown (14), NaLyssa Smith (14), Moon Ursin (12), Chloe Jackson (12), Lauren Cox (10), DiDi Richards (10) and Aquira DeCosta (10) all reached double digits, setting a new Big 12 tournament record.

The 32 assists and 44 made field goals each broke records also previously set by Baylor. The 39-point margin of victory was the second-largest in Big 12 Championship history, and the 100 points was the most by a Baylor team in the Big 12 Championship.

Lady Bears are two wins away from capturing their 10th tournament title in program history. Baylor’s dominance of K-State includes 31-straight wins over the Wildcats and the last eight meetings since the 2016-17 season have been decided by an average margin of 26.3 points per contest.

BU's last loss to K-State Jan. 27, 2004 in Manhattan (85-65) capping four-straight wins for the Wildcats over Baylor before the Lady Bears began their streak.

Senior Kalani Brown is closing in on another milestone as she sits 31 points shy of 2,100. Tip off is scheduled for 2pm at Chesapeake Energy Arena on FS1.