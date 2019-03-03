WACO, Texas — The top ranked Lady Bears beat Oklahoma State on Saturday, 76-44.

The Cowgirls kept things close early on, Baylor only led by five at halftime. But the Lady Bears outscored OSU 26-7 in the third quarter en route to their 32-point win.

It was senior day for Baylor, Kalani Brown and Chloe Jackson were both honored at halftime. Brown had a double-double in her last regular season home game with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Baylor has now won 40 consecutive regular season games. The Lady Bears also currently own the nation's longest active win streak at 19.

Baylor will look to close out conference play undefeated with a win over West Virginia in Morgantown in the regular season finale. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.