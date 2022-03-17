No. 1 seed Baylor rolls past No. 16 seed Norfolk State in NCAA Tourney

The reigning national champions are on to the 2nd round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

FORT WORTH, Texas — For its fourth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the Baylor Bears have advanced along the bracket.

No. 1 seed Baylor beat No. 16 seed Norfolk State 85-49 in an East Region first-round game Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The Bears started off hot, making six of their first eight three-point attempts. On the afternoon, the shot from deep.

Matthew Mayer had his highest scoring out put since Feb. 19th with a career high with 22 points in the first-round win.

Baylor, which led by as many as 19 in the first half, started 5-of-7 shooting in the second half to balloon its lead and essentially run out the clock for the final 13 minutes of Thursday's game.