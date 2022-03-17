No. 1 seed Baylor rolls past No. 16 seed Norfolk State in NCAA Tourney

FORT WORTH, Texas — For its fourth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the Baylor Bears have advanced along the bracket.
No. 1 seed Baylor beat No. 16 seed Norfolk State 85-49 in an East Region first-round game Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
The Bears started off hot, making six of their first eight three-point attempts. On the afternoon, the shot from deep.
Matthew Mayer had his highest scoring out put since Feb. 19th with a career high with 22 points in the first-round win.
Baylor, which led by as many as 19 in the first half, started 5-of-7 shooting in the second half to balloon its lead and essentially run out the clock for the final 13 minutes of Thursday's game.
The Bears await the winner of the second game of the day in Fort Worth between No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Marquette. The second round will be played back at Dickies Arena on Saturday, with an announcement on start time coming from the NCAA later Thursday.