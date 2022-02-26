No. 10 Baylor knocks off No. 5 Kansas, 80-70 in front of record-breaking crowd

The Baylor Bears defeated Kansas, 80-70

WACO, Texas — No. 10 Baylor hosted No. 5 Kansas in the most anticipated game of the season at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor was without LJ Cryer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua with College GameDay on hand for the contest.

The Jayhawks crushed the Bears earlier in February in Lawrence, Kan. by 24 points.

Scott Drew anticipated a lot of energy from the crowd, filled wall-to-wall at the Ferrell Center. He got just that, but it didn’t make much of a difference for the first 10 minutes of the half.

BU found themselves down 16-6 at a media timeout with 11:58 left in the 1st.

The Bears notched it closer, getting it within three with just under two minutes left.

They headed to the locker room down 32-31.

The Bears stormed ahead in the second half, taking a six-point lead with just over three minutes left to play.

They went on to win 80 to 70. Flo Thamba lead Baylor in scoring with 18 points, a career-high.

Baylor set a new record with 10,628 in attendance.