No. 10 Baylor steamrolls UAlbany in season opener

The Baylor Bears took the field for the first time since their Sugar Bowl win and did not look rusty.

WACO, Texas — The No. 10 Baylor Bears had no issues taking down the University of Albany in their season opener.

There was never much of a question as to whether or not there would be a slipup against an FCS squad as the Bears come off a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl Victory.

The Bears dominated from start to finish, winning 69 to 10.

Their offense was explosive in the first quarter, scoring 21 points before the clock had even ticked down to five minutes.

Monaray Baldwin, who may have still been running from the Superdome, reeled in a 47-yard pass from Blake Shapen for the opening score of the season.

That was followed up by a 4-yard touchdown rush from Craig Williams and a 40-yard punt return by Gavin Holmes that established an early and dominant lead for Baylor.

Shapen played just one half in this contest, but looked all the part of a starter. He threw for 214 yards on 17-20 passing while averaging 10.7 yards per completion.

He tossed two touchdowns and ran one in right before the first-half ended. As the Bears trotted to the locker room, they had a 35-7 lead and they never looked back from there.

It is the sixth straight win for Baylor, dating back to last season.