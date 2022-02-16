No. 11 Texas Tech completes first sweep of No. 7 Baylor in 17 years

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the first time in three seasons, the Baylor men's basketball team was swept in a two-game Big 12 season series.
No. 11 Texas Tech beat No. 7 Baylor 83-73 inside United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Wednesday to finish the Red Raiders' first sweep of the Bears since the 2004-05 season.
LJ Cryer saw his first action since January 25th, missing five consecutive games since aggravating a foot injury. He scored six points on 2-of-5 shooting, both makes coming from 3.
James Akinjo led the Bears with 18 points but Kevin Obanor was the spark for Tech, scoring a game-high 23 points to go with 13 rebounds.
Texas Tech out-rebounded the Bears 41-30 in the game and held BU to just 37.9 percent shooting in the second half while shooting 56.3 percent, itself.
Next, Baylor (21-5 overall, 9-4 Big 12) will host TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday. Texas Tech (20-6, 9-4) will go to Austin to fact Texas at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.