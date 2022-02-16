No. 11 Texas Tech completes first sweep of No. 7 Baylor in 17 years

The Red Raiders came from behind, once again, to beat Baylor and finish the season sweep.

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the first time in three seasons, the Baylor men's basketball team was swept in a two-game Big 12 season series.

No. 11 Texas Tech beat No. 7 Baylor 83-73 inside United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Wednesday to finish the Red Raiders' first sweep of the Bears since the 2004-05 season.

LJ Cryer saw his first action since January 25th, missing five consecutive games since aggravating a foot injury. He scored six points on 2-of-5 shooting, both makes coming from 3.

James Akinjo led the Bears with 18 points but Kevin Obanor was the spark for Tech, scoring a game-high 23 points to go with 13 rebounds.

Texas Tech out-rebounded the Bears 41-30 in the game and held BU to just 37.9 percent shooting in the second half while shooting 56.3 percent, itself.