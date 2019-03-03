HOUSTON — The 12th ranked Baylor baseball team had a bit of a rough weekend at the Shriners College Classic in Houston.

Texas A&M handed Baylor it's first loss of the season on Friday. The 5-2 loss snapped an eight-game win streak for the Bears.

They also lost to Rice on Saturday, 6-3.

The Bears got back in the win column on Sunday with a 5-4 victory over Texas State.

Richard Cunningham led things off with a solo home run in the top of the first but the Bobcats would battle back and take a 4-3 lead into the 9th.

An RBI single by Nick Loftin tied the game at 4, David Wendzel followed that with a base hit to the wall in left, Loftin would score from first to give Baylor the 5-4 lead.

Kyle Hill would get a strikeout to save the win for the Bears in the bottom of the 9th.

The Bears are 9-2 overall and will return to Waco on Tuesday to host UT-Arlington at 6:35 p.m.