No. 12 Baylor falls to TCU, 30-28

The Baylor Bears were defeated by TCU 30-28

FORT WORTH, Texas — No.12 Baylor took on Texas Christian University in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

The Bears were looking for their 8th win of the 2021 campaign after a big win over the University of Texas at Austin.

TCU upset the Bears 30-28, handing Baylor its second loss of the year.

The Horned Frogs dismissed head coach Gary Patterson earlier in the week before the game.

Baylor struck first in the first quarter on a pass from Gerry Bohanon to Tyquan Thornton for a 7-0 lead.

But the Horned Frogs would score 13 unanswered points and went into the half leading 16-14.

TCU didn't let up in the second half, scoring a touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Baylor made it a two-point game late in the 4th when Bohanon found Thornton again to make it 30-28.