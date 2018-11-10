WACO, Texas – No. 14 Baylor soccer (11-4-0, 4-1-0 Big 12) opens a four-match home stand with a Friday night contest versus Oklahoma State (10-3-1, 2-2-1 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

The match will also serve as the annual Pups at the Pitch match, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs out to watch the match from a designated dog-friendly area along the fence line of the field that will have water and waste disposal bins.

The first 150 fans will get a free Baylor-branded chew toy giveaway and there will be a halftime wiener dog race on the field.

For the first time in program history, all home matches will offer a free live video stream on Facebook.com/BaylorFutbol.

Baylor soccer has also entered year two of a partnership with La Mejor (106.1 FM) to offer a Spanish radio broadcast of all the games at Betty Lou Mays this season.

MATCH INFO

Fri., Oct. 12 vs. OSU @ 7 p.m. CT

Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field

Clear bag policy in effect

Pups at the Pitch

Free Baylor-branded chew toy giveaway

*Baylor campus breed restrictions in effect

BAYLOR BEARS

2018 Record: 11-4-0

2018 Big 12 Record: 4-1-0

Head Coach: Paul Jobson

Career: 67-37-14 (6th season)

BU: 67-37-14 (6th season)

OKLAHOMA STATE COWGIRLS

2018 Record: 10-3-1

2018 Big 12 Record: 2-2-1

Head Coach: Colin Carmichael

Career: 190-77-38 (14th season)

OSU: 190-77-38 (14th season)

BU vs. OSU SERIES

Series: 12-10-3

First Meeting: 9/13/96

T, 2-2 (2OT), in Waco

Last Meeting: 11/3/17

W, 3-0, at Big 12 SOC Champ. in KC

Last 5: 4-1-0

Jobson vs OSU: 6-2-0

BAYLOR QUICK NOTES

* Entering the home stretch of the 2018 regular season and back half of Big 12 play, the Baylor squad controls its own destiny in the mix for a regular season title, tied for first in the conference standings with a 4-1 record.

* Baylor holds a 12-10-3 record in the all-time series, including a 6-2-0 mark under sixth-year head coach Paul Jobson.

* Baylor checked in at No. 25 in the first NCAA RPI rankings, the highest opening ranking since the NCAA began reporting weekly standings in 2011. BU moved up to No. 8 this week, setting a new program record.

* Baylor rejoined the Top 25, moving up to No. 14 after a historic win over then-No.16 West Virginia. The Bears handed the Mountaineers their first-ever home loss since joining the Big 12 and was the first win for BU over WVU.

* Senior forward Jackie Crowther earned BU’s first Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week selection in 2018, rewarded in week seven for a two-goal effort vs. Texas Tech, the first and only Big 12 scorer to have a multi-goal effort in a conference match.

* Freshman Giuliana Cunningham was named the Big 12 Freshman of the week for week five, scoring both of BU’s game-winning goals over the weekend in a pair of 2-0 victories.

* Sophomore Jennifer Wandt earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors in both weeks five and seven, extending her home shutout streak at Betty Lou to 450:00 minutes, maintaining a clean sheet through the first six home matches of the season.

* Senior midfielder Julie James was named one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, recognizing excellence in community, classroom, character and competition. James is the first candidate for the award in program history.

* Freshman Taylor Moon gave Baylor consecutive weeks with the conference’s top freshman honors, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Week for her game-winning assist in the win at Florida Atlantic.

* Freshman Maddie Algya was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week after her week one performance, leading the conference in goals, assists, and points in the opening weekend of play.

* Jennifer Wandt’s assist in a 6-0 win vs. Nebraska marked the fifth time and just the third different BU goalkeeper to assist on a score in program history, the first since Michelle Kloss (vs. Prairie View A&M, 9/19/10).

* Jackie Crowther and Giuliana Cunningham scored goals within just 20 seconds of each other in the win over Nebraska, the quickest consecutive goals in program history.

* Raegan Padgett notched the fastest goal to start a match in program history, scoring the first goal vs. Samford (Aug. 19) just 35 seconds into the match.

* Baylor has now had 10 or more wins in 12 of its 23 seasons as a program, seven of the last nine, and three-straight under sixth-year head coach Paul Jobson. The 15 wins for BU in 2017 was the most since the 2012 squad set a program record with 19 wins.

* Baylor has had at least eight wins in, now, 10-straight seasons and has won or advanced by shootout in at least one match at the Big 12 Championship 10 times in 15 appearances, including six in a row.

* From May 9-12, a group of current and former Baylor soccer student-athletes returned for the second-straight year to serve on a mission trip to Guatemala alongside Baylor FCA.

