No. 15 Baylor knocks off Oklahoma State

Baylor put two wins together for the first time in 2022. and won its second conference game

WACO, Texas — No. 15 Baylor Women's Basketball hosted Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Canter Wednesday night, it was the Bears' home conference opener.

Baylor was able to put two wins together for the first time in 2022, beating the Cowgirls 67-49.

Head Coach Nicki Collen mentioned on Tuesday that she wanted her team to start fast and finish strong, and the Bears did just that. They went into the break up 8 points and continued to build on that lead in the second half.

Queen Egbo had 17 points through the first two quarters, surpassing 1,000 career points. She led all scorers with 19 points, followed by NaLyssa Smith with 16.