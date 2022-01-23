No. 15 Baylor women's basketball upsets No. 7 Iowa State, 87-61

The Baylor women's basketball team hosted No. 7 Iowa State, upsetting them 87-61

WACO, Texas — The No. 15 Baylor University women's basketball team hosted No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday.

The Bears came into Sunday's game 2-2 in conference play. The Cyclones came in at the top of the Big 12 standings, tied with Oklahoma for the number one spot.

Looking for their first win over a ranked opponent under Nicki Collen, they didn't disappoint. They upset Iowa State 87-61.

Baylor controlled most of the first quarter until the Cyclones hit two three-pointers in the final minute to go up 13-12.

Baylor didn't allow the momentum to build, starting the second quarter on an 18-4 run. They went into the half up 39-28.

The Bears kept the pressure on in the third quarter. At one point, they built a 27-point lead on the backs of their three-point shooters.

In the third quarter alone, the Baylor shot five off seven from beyond the arc. The team went on a 19-0 run and put the Cyclones out of reach.

The largest lead of the game came in the fourth, Baylor went up 34 points. Jordan Lewis lead the team in scoring with 24 points and the defense held the Cyclones to just 33 percent shooting.

The win improves the Bears to 13-4 (3-2) on the season.