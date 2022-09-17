No. 17 Baylor defeats Texas State, 42-7

The Bears ran through Texas State

WACO, Texas — No. 17 Baylor University faced off against Texas State in a late-morning contest at McLane Stadium on Saturday.

The Bears were looking to forget a double-overtime loss against BYU a week ago with a win over a Bobcats team that they beat a year ago, 29-20.

The Bears running back committee helped them got on the board first in the opening-drive as Richard Reese went 14-yards up the middle for a score.

It appeared that Qualan Jones and Taye McWilliams weren't active for the Bears, although a Baylor Athletics spokesperson said their office was given no injury designations on them.

In the second quarter, Craig "Sqwirl" Williams struck again for the committee, taking a 30-yard carry down the sideline to put the Bears up 14-0.

Baylor's defense came up clutch with just over five minutes to play in the second. On a 4th-and-goal from the four-yard line, Texas State turned it over on Downs and the Bears kept them off the scoreboard.

The shutout didn't last for long. On the following Bobcats drive, Texas State went 54-yards in under two minutes and scored on a 12-yard strike from Layne Hatcher to Ashtyn Hawkins.

The Bears got the ball back with 1:59 left and ticked 1:33 off the clock as Blake Shapen sprinted into the end zone on a keeper from 35-yards out and the Bears went into the locker room leading 21-7.

Baylor's defense had a much-needed forced turnover to begin the second-half, their first in six quarters. Al Walcott and Devin Lemear stripped Javen Banks and Mike Harris recovered.

The Bears capped the turnover off with a turnover themselves. For the first time this season, Shapen was picked off as he tried to convert on a 4th down at the Texas State 37-yard line.

Late in the third, the Bears passing game woke up as Shapen hit Gavin Holmes over the middle for a 28-yard strike and score to give Baylor a 28-7 lead.

They never looked back after that, winning 42-7.