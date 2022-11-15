No. 17 Baylor survives late scare from SMU, 58-55

The Bears led by as many as 13 in the 3rd quarter before seeing their lead dwindle to 2.

WACO, Texas — Nicki Collen's squad eeked out a win when it struggled, offensively, in its first true non-conference test this season.

No. 17 Baylor beat SMU 58-55 on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center in Waco in a non-conference women's basketball game.

Aijha Blackwell left the game in the first quarter with an injury to her right leg. She fell in the lane and didn't put any weight on the leg while being helped off the court.

Collen said there was no update on Blackwell's injury after the game.

Sarah Andrews led Baylor with 13 points while Chantae Embry had 16 for the Mustangs.

Baylor's largest lead was 13 points in the final minute of the third quarter, but SMU cut it to 2 in the final two minutes on a three-pointer from Reagan Bradley.

Freshman Bella Fontleroy then put the game on ice with a corner 3 of her own.

The game was a return to the Ferrell Center for SMU head coach Toyelle Wilson, who spent six years as an assistant coach at Baylor, culminating in the 2019 national championship.

#SMU coach Toyelle Wilson, "The people of Waco are amazing. Had to make sure I took the team to George's."



Wilson returned to the Ferrell Center since leaving the #Baylor staff in 2019 — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) November 16, 2022