WACO, Texas — No. 18 Baylor dropped a 1-0 contest to UT Arlington Tuesday evening at Getterman Stadium.

The Mavericks plated their lone run in the top of the first. However, a strikeout by Gia Rodoni, her third of the frame, ended the inning with bases loaded for UT Arlington.

Over the next four innings, Baylor retired 12 of 13 UTA batters. Five of those outs were Rodoni strikeouts as the senior finished with six strikeouts on the day.

UT Arlington threatened to score again in the top of the sixth inning, but a scoop at third by Lou Gilbert and a play at shortstop by Aliyah Pritchett ended the inning with the Mavericks once again stranding three baserunners.

Offensively, Baylor was led at the plate by Maddison Kettler who went two-for-three on the day. Her first hit, a single to second base, came in the first inning. She laced a single up the middle in the sixth.

With Baylor’s contest at Stephen F. Austin postponed, the Lady Bears won’t return to action until March 10 with a doubleheader at Houston. From there, BU will travel to Florida for a three-game series against the top-10 ranked Gators.

