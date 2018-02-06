PALO ALTO, Calif. -- No. 2 Baylor began its NCAA postseason run at the Stanford Regional with a 6-2 loss to No. 3 Cal State Fullerton Friday at Sunken Diamond. The Bears (36-20) were stifled at the plate by a duo of Titans (33-23) and held to just four hits in the ballgame.

The Titans opened the scoring in the top of the second with a two-run double by Brett Borgogno, but Baylor starter Cody Bradford quickly found his groove, retiring the next 11 batters he faced.

The Bears offense struggled early against Fullerton’s ace Colton Eastman, who faced the minimum through 4.1 innings and struck out the first five Baylor hitters of the game, part of his eight total punchouts.

Shea Langeliers picked up Baylor’s first hit with a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth inning and Davion Downey followed with a walk, but the Bears couldn’t make anything of the mid-game rally.

Fullerton added one more in the sixth with an RBI single, but Bradford tiptoed out of danger and stranded two Titans on base to end the half.

Baylor made use of some west-coast small ball in the top of the seventh, as Richard Cunningham laid down a sac bunt after back-to-back singles by T.J. Raguse and Nick Loftin. The sacrifice set up a Davis Wendzel RBI groundout, which put the Bears in the run column for the first time on the afternoon.

With Loftin on third, Andy Thomas reached on an error by Eastman trying to cover first base and Baylor pulled within one run.

But that’s as close as the Bears would get as Fullerton put a three-spot on the board in the top of the ninth after a costly two-out error allowed two runs to score and a third followed on an RBI single.

Eastman (10-3) earned the win while Bradford (7-6) was tagged with the loss. Blake Workman picked up his fifth save of the season.

NOTES

*Baylor is making its 20th NCAA Regional appearance and second straight for the first time since 2009-12.

*Baylor is 43-42 all-time in the NCAA Championship, 36-29 in regionals and 22-15 in neutral regional games.

*Baylor has not won an NCAA postseason game since 2012 (Arkansas, Waco Super Regional).

*The loss snaps Baylor’s streak of six consecutive victories. The Bears have won 22 of their last 26 games.

*Baylor has scored 153 runs in its last 138 innings.

*Shea Langeliers has an 11-game on-base streak and five-game hitting streak as he had his 14th multi-hit game of the year (2).

*Nick Loftin has a five-game on-base streak and four-game hitting streak.

*Josh Bissonette has a five-game on-base streak.

*Davis Wendzel has a five-game on-base streak

*Joe Heineman worked his 17th scoreless outing of the season, going two innings and striking out two.

STAT OF THE GAME

11 – The amount of consecutive games that Shea Langeliers has reached base.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“I thought we were going to win the ballgame [after we scored in the sixth and had the heart of the order up in the eighth]. I thought with Andy [Thomas] up, Davis [Wendzel] on first, the ball he hits down the line, in my head I’m like, ‘there it is.’ I have the utmost confidence in these guys. They don’t stop for nine innings and they continued to play hard. It’s a lot of fun watching them continue to compete, even at the very beginning. All of them are wanting to succeed and just keep competing. I thought they did a great job of making adjustments, we just couldn’t get the hit when we needed it.” -- Baylor Head Coach Steve Rodriguez.

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor will take on the loser of the No. 1 Stanford vs No. 4 Wright State matchup at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday in an elimination game.

