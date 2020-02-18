WACO, Texas — The stage is set for a historic night in Lubbock where Kim Mulkey could become the fastest NCAA Division I head coach, man or woman, to achieve 600 career wins.

Baylor will look for its 54th-straight Big 12 win in the regular season, which would be the seventh-best such streak in NCAA history. The Lady Bears will also shoot for their 43rd-straight road win in the regular season vs a conference opponent, which would extend a school & Big 12 record while remaining the third-best such streak in NCAA history.

After defeating Oklahoma State by 27 points on Saturday, BU currently holds a three game lead over TCU in the Big 12 standings.

Baylor ranks fourth in the country in scoring offense, averaging 83.6 points per game. As a team, the Bears are beating opponents by an average of 33.1 points per game to lead the nation.

Last month in Waco, Texas Tech turned in an impressive performance by scoring the most points on Baylor of any team this season. The Lady Raiders hit 12 three pointers, the most Baylor has allowed since their 2019 Final Four game against Oregon.

The biggest difference was not having 6-2 sophomore forward NaLyssa Smith, who missed three games with a sprained right ankle. Lady Bears shot 53% from the field while forcing 15 turnovers.

Tip off for Tuesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Southwest.

