LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lauren Cox and NaLyssa Smith each scored 13 points and No. 2 Baylor used a 50-point first half to rout Kansas 90-47.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) moved into first place in the conference after a loss by West Virginia earlier in the evening to Oklahoma. The Jayhawks (11-4, 0-4) entered the matchup looking to pull off an upset but struggled from the floor, shooting 35% led by 13 points from Aniya Thomas.

Kansas held the Lady Bears to only 36 points in the paint but allowed 24 points off 22 turnovers. Lauren Cox finished with 13 points, the 75th career time to have 10+ and the seventh game this season.

Baylor’s 35-point half time lead was a school record for largest halftime lead in a Big 12 contest. Lady Bears extended its Big 12 regular-season win streak to a school-record 44 games, and it also ranks as tied for the 12th-best conference win streak in NCAA history.

BU will face off against West Virginia at home on Saturday night for the top spot in the conference.

