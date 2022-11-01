No. 23 Oklahoma rallies late to edge No. 14 Baylor

The Bears started on a 10-0 run and saw their lead gradually diminish.

NORMAN, Okla. — In its first game in 10 days, Baylor simply ran out of gas.

No. 23 Oklahoma beat No. 14 Baylor 83-77 inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, in the Bears' first game since Jan. 2nd.

The Bears finished the first quarter without having been called for a single foul. Oklahoma didn't have a bad quarter, either, only getting hit with two. But the Bears' 10-0 lead to start the game.

The Bears led 21-16 after the first quarter with Baylor's NaLyssa Smith leading the opening frame with nine points.

In the second quarter, Oklahoma cut the BU lead to five with a buzzer-beating layup to end the half.

In the second half, Baylor saw its lead diminish to two points late in the third quarter and the Sooners tied the game in the fourth.

Oklahoma took their first lead with less than three minutes to play, taking advantage of a more-than-three-minute field goal drought from the Bears.

Under 40 seconds to play, Jordan Lewis drove from the right wing for a layup to cut OU's four-point lead in half, but Skylar Vann came up with a massive block to seal the win for Oklahoma.

Smith finished with 30 points, the leading scorer in the game.

Sooner sharp-shooter Taylor Robertson broke the Big 12 Conference record for career 3-point shots made, draining her 393rd in the fourth quarter.

Baylor improves to 11-3 overall, 1-1 in Big 12 play with the win. The loss drops Oklahoma to 13-3, 2-2 in conference play.