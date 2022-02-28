No. 3 Baylor beats No. 21 Texas to stay in hunt for Big 12 title

The Bears beat Texas in the final regular season game to be played inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The reigning national champion Baylor Bears are still alive for the Big 12 Conference championship.

Monday, No. 3 Baylor beat No. 21 Texas 68-61 in the final regular season game inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

The Bears got a game-high 19 points from both James Kinjo and Adam Flagler. Akinjo also pulled down eight rebounds.

Baylor came from behind in the second half, after struggling in the first 20 minutes, shooting just 11-of-25 as Texas took a 30-27 lead in to the locker room. Eight of Baylor's 12 turnovers Monday came in the first 20 minutes.

The Bears held all nine Longhorns who played to 13 points or fewer.

Baylor (25-5 overall, 13-4 Big 12) closes its regular season Saturday against Iowa State. Tip inside the Ferrell Center is scheduled for 5 p.m.