No. 3 Baylor beats No. 21 Texas to stay in hunt for Big 12 title

The Bears beat Texas in the final regular season game to be played inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
Credit: AP
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) and teammate Adam Flagler (10) celebrate a score during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas — The reigning national champion Baylor Bears are still alive for the Big 12 Conference championship.

Monday, No. 3 Baylor beat No. 21 Texas 68-61 in the final regular season game inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

The Bears got a game-high 19 points from both James Kinjo and Adam Flagler. Akinjo also pulled down eight rebounds.

Baylor came from behind in the second half, after struggling in the first 20 minutes, shooting just 11-of-25 as Texas took a 30-27 lead in to the locker room. Eight of Baylor's 12 turnovers Monday came in the first 20 minutes.

The Bears held all nine Longhorns who played to 13 points or fewer. 

Baylor (25-5 overall, 13-4 Big 12) closes its regular season Saturday against Iowa State. Tip inside the Ferrell Center is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Texas (21-9, 10-7) will travel to No. 6 Kansas. Tip inside Allen Fieldhouse is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

