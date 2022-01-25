No. 4 Baylor blows past Kansas State

Baylor wins its third straight conference game, beating Kansas State 74-49.

WACO, Texas — The fourth-ranked Baylor Bears hosted Kansas State at the Ferrell Center on Tuesday night, Baylor entered the match-up on a two-game win streak.

Baylor trailed 3-0 to open the game, but never lost its lead from there beating the Wildcats 74-49..

James Akinjo did not play in Tuesday's game due to the tailbone injury which occurred in the Texas Tech game. Jeremy Sochan was available for the Bears for the first time in 4.5 games, he was listed as day-to-say with an ankle sprain.

In his first game back Sochan played 21 minutes and contributed 5 points for the Bears. Baylor's offense was powered by LJ Cryer, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, and Adam Flagler.