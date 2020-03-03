WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague hit a step-back 3-pointer late in overtime and Jared Butler made two free throws after a steal as No. 4 Baylor held on to beat Texas Tech 71-68 in overtime.

The 26-3 Bears avoided losing for the third time in four games since their Big 12-record 23-game winning streak was snapped. Texas Tech, last year's Big 12 co-champion and national runner-up, lost its third game in a row.

MaCio Teague's shot put the Bears up 69-65, though Kyler Edwards then hit a 3 for Texas Tech. Short-handed Baylor (26-3, 15-2 Big 12) sealed the game with a Jared Butler steal and his two free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

Butler came away with the ball in the lane when Chris Clarke tried to make a pass inside over the Baylor guard, who was quickly fouled. Davide Moretti took a wild 3-pointer that wasn't close for Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8).

Devonte Bandoo had 18 points and Butler 17 for the Bears, who had lost two of their previous three games after a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak that had knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll. Teague had 14 points, and Freddie Gillespie had 10 rebounds.

Jahmi'us Ramsey and Kevin McCullar each had 13 points for Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8), while Moretti had 11. Ramsey made 3-pointers on each of his first three shots early in the game, and had only four more points after that.

McCullar made a 3-pointer from the right corner to put Tech up 60-57 with 1:56 left in regulation, but Baylor quickly got even when Bandoo made a 3 with 1:40 left. But both teams had two turnovers without scoring again until overtime.

Moretti had a bad pass with just under a minute left, with Gillespie coming away with the steal. But Baylor gave it right when Bandoo threw a cross-court pass that went out-of-bounds even though it looked like the ball may have deflected off Moretti's outstretched fingers -- the Red Raiders had the ball after an extended replay review.

Texas Tech got the ball with 36 seconds left in regulation and was deliberate with its possession, which ended with Edwards losing the ball inside with Butler guarding him. But Baylor missed the chance for a final-shot victory when Devonte Mitchell lost control of the ball on a drive and traveled with a second left.

Baylor was without starter Mark Vital, its defensive specialist, and Tristan Clark, both because of knee issues. Vital was initially hurt last week against Kansas State, but managed to play 21 minutes in Saturday's loss at TCU. Vital missed the second half of last season after knee surgery, and this was the seventh game he has missed throughout this season.

RELATED: UMHB women head to San Antonio for 2nd NCAA Tourney appearance

RELATED: Baylor's Lauren Cox Named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

RELATED: Baylor loses in upset against TCU

RELATED: School-record five Baylor men's basketball players earn academic All-Big 12 honors

RELATED: Bears clinch best Big 12 finish with win over Kansas State