No. 4 TCU escapes a Baylor upset, 29-28

The Horned Frogs dodged the biggest upset of the season with a nail-biter victory over the Bears in McLane Stadium.

WACO, Texas — Big Noon Kickoff and a top 4 opponent made its way to Waco as the Baylor Bears looked to upset the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and end their undefeated win streak.

After a tough loss to Kansas State last weekend, the Bears were ready for redemption and a shot at putting the Horned Frogs College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy, but it all came down to the final second of play.

It was the seniors last fight under the McLane lights and they wanted to end it with a bang.

Former @templewildcats star Quentin Johnston is in the building for #TCU vs Baylor.



Johnston is a projected first round pick in the NFL Draft@KCENSports pic.twitter.com/oFAaKJ7hCk — Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 19, 2022

Former Temple Wildcat, Quentin Johnston was also in the house making his homecoming return.

With 9:15 in the first, Jones ran it in for a 10-yard touchdown to get the Bears on the board first.

To close out the first, the Horned Frogs answered right back with a 7-yard run by quarterback Max Duggan.

The run game continued to dominate for the Bears. In the second, Johnson runs it in for a quick Baylor score and its 14-7.

With 9:00 minutes left in the second, TCU answers the call with a 2-yard run to tie it up, 14-14.

Top open up the half, Max Duggan launches one down field and connected with Henderson for a 26-yard bullet to the house. After a missed point after, Horned Frogs take the lead, 20-14.

The Bears still had unfinished business to complete. Blake Shapen's arm woke up as he connected with Johnson for a 12-yard Baylor touchdown. Bears take the lead, 21-20.

Richard Reese did what he does best with a big time touchdown run to continue the Baylor lead, 28-20.

It was a nail biter until the very end. With 2:07 left in the first, TCU made its way down the field with a short run in touchdown to make it 28-26. After a failed two-point conversation, Baylor held the lead 28-26.

It came down to a field goal in the final minute of play. The Horned Frogs made their way up the field with a minute left on the clock.

With 0:04 sec left, the Horned Frogs score the game-winning field goal and escape an upset.

Next up, Baylor heads to Austin to face the Longhorns for their final game of the regular season.