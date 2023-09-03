No. 5 seed Iowa State rallies to upend No. 4 seed Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

For the fifth time in six tournaments, the Bears fail to get past the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the fifth time in six tournaments, the Baylor's men's basketball team lost in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals.

No. 5 seed Iowa State beat No. 4 seed Baylor 78-72 inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Thursday. It's the second time in four tournaments the Cyclones beat BU in the 4 vs. 5 game.

Jalen Bridges hit his first nine shots from the field, including his first six from 3-point range, to score a career-high 28 points for the Bears.

Baylor saw a lead as high as 8 points early in the second half before an 11-1 run from Iowa State gave it its first double-digit lead of the game just a few minutes later.

Iowa State dominated the glass, out-rebounding Baylor 44-17 on the afternoon, including 21-5 on the offensive end of the floor. Gabe Kalscheur scored 24 points to lead the Cyclones in scoring.

The Bears now await their NCAA Tournament fate, after dropping two straight to the Cyclones ahead of Selection Sunday.

The NCAA Men's Tournament Selection Show is scheduled for 5 p.m. central time Sunday.