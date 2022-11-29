No. 6 Baylor blown out at Marquette

The Bears lost their Big East-Big 12 Battle game for the first time since the challenge's inception in 2019.

MILWAUKEE — Marquette scored one fewer point off turnovers in the first half Tuesday than Baylor did in total.

No. 6 Baylor lost to Marquette, 96-70, in the opening game of the 2022 Big East-Big 12 Battle inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The Bears committed 20 turnovers in the game.

Baylor didn't shoot the ball poorly in the game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range. But, Marquette scored 26 points off BU turnovers, 24 of which came in the first half.

LJ Cryer led Baylor with 19 points, followed by Adam Flagler with 16 and Keyonte George with 12.

Former Texas coach Shaka Smart got his third win in 13 attempts against Scott Drew's Bears.