No. 6 Baylor drops to Iowa State

Baylor snaps its 61-game home winning streak losing to Iowa State 75-71 on Saturday night

The No. 6 Baylor Lady Bears returned to the hardwood Saturday night playing host to Iowa State, after a near two week pause on activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

Baylor Head Coach Kim Mulkey, who had missed the TCU game and contracted coronavirus in early January, was back on the court coaching the Lady Bears. The reining National Champions got off to a rocky start allowing the Cyclones to lead by as many as 13 points in the first half.

Baylor was able to claw back and regain the lead in the second quarter but ended up going into the break down 34-33.

The Bears shot just 4 of 11 from three and were outrebounded it 45-41. The Cyclones were led offensively by Aubrey Joens who had a game high 27 points and 12 rebounds.

For Baylor, which was without DiJonai Carrington, it was Jaden Owens who had 15 points. Followed by Queen Egbo, Moon Ursin, and NaLyssa Smith who all scored in double figures.

Baylor lost to Iowa State in Ames to close out the 2019-2020 season and tonight fall to the Cyclones by a final score of 75-71.

Baylor’s 61-game home win streak was the 10th-longest streak in NCAA history and the second-best in school history.