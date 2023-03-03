No. 7 Baylor falls to Iowa State to end regular season

The Bears poor shooting limited them in their regular season finale against the Cyclones

WACO, Texas — The No. 7 Baylor Bears were defeated by Iowa State in the regular season finale at the Ferrell Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears were playing for a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament and for higher-seeding in the Big 12 Tournament as they battled for second-place in the conference.

Before the game began, fans were relieved to see freshman star Keyonte George warming up and even dunking. He had been out since leaving the game against Texas with a mild ankle sprain.

Langston Love, who is dealing with an eye injury, did not dress for the game despite being labeled as a game-time decision by Scott Drew on Friday.

#Baylor’s Keyonte George is out here in pregame stretching and moving around quite well.



Scott Drew told us yesterday he would be a game-time decision. Langston Love has not been seen on the court. #SicEm | @KCENSports | @JonRothstein pic.twitter.com/5Dj5q2fKYP — Matt Lively (@mattblively) March 4, 2023

Baylor went cold in the first half, shooting 27 percent from the floor. They went to the locker room down 33 to 22. Their leading scorer in the first half was Dale Bonner with just eight points.

The shooting improved in the second half, as Baylor shot over 45 percent, but still struggled.

Iowa State's Jaren Holmes led the way for the Cyclones, scoring 16 points on 6-9 shooting.

In the end, it wasn't enough for the Bears as sloppy play and lack of offense limited them throughout the game. Baylor ends the season 22-9 overall and 11-7 in conference play.