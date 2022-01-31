No. 8 Baylor bounces back against West Virginia

Down to just two scholarship guards Monday, the Bears got a needed win over West Virginia.

WACO, Texas — For the second time this season, the Baylor Bears got a win over their bounce-back opponent.

No. 8 Baylor beat West Virginia 81-77 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco on Monday, to rebound from its loss at Alabama in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The Bears swept the season series with the Mountaineers, winning both games coming off of losses (Texas Tech & Oklahoma State before Jan. 18th game at WVU, Alabama on Jan. 29th before game at Baylor).

James Akinjo was in peak form, scoring 25 points to lead the Bears on 7-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3.

Jeremy Sochan added 13 and Matthew Mayer scored nine crucial points late in the second half to help Baylor seal the win.

Taz Sherman was electric for West Virginia, giving the Mountaineers a 31-30 lead late in the first half, scoring a game-high 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 6-of-11 from 3.

Both teams saw their lead balloon to as much as 10 with five lead changes and the Bears turned it over only 11 times.

The Bears got the win in spite of only have two scholarship guards available for the game, with LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler both out due to injury. Dale Bonner made his first Div. I start Monday.

BU (19-3 overall, 7-2 Big 12) is off until Saturday, when it travels to No. 10 Kansas. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central as the Bears look to win inside Allen Fieldhouse for just the second time.