No. 9 Baylor runs past West Virginia, now tied for first in Big 12

The Bears have won 10 of their past 11 since starting Big 12 play 0-3.

WACO, Texas — LJ Cryer had his second-highest scoring output this season to put Baylor atop the Big 12 Conference.

No. 9 Baylor beat West Virginia, 79-67 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco on Monday. Combined with No. 6 Texas' loss at Texas Tech on Monday, the Bears are now tied for first place in the Big 12 standings.

Cryer scored 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting from three-point range, missing his only two-point attempt on the night.

Adam Flagler scored 13, Jalen Bridges scored 12 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 11, including his first dunk since returning from a nearly year-long absence due to injury.

The Bears only turned the ball over 13 times, shooting 51 percent from both the field and from three-point range.

Emmitt Matthews led WVU with 17 points while Joe Toussaint scored11 for the Mountaineers.

Combined with Texas' 74-67 loss at Texas Tech on Monday, the Bears and Longhorns are both 20-6 overall and 9-4 in Big 12 play. Kansas is a half-game back, at 8-4 in conference play, heading in to its Tuesday-night clash at Oklahoma State.

Texas beat Baylor 76-71 on Jan. 30. The return game in Waco is Feb. 25th.

The Bears next travel to face Kansas on Saturday, the featured game on College Gameday. Tip is scheduled for 3 p.m. central time inside Allen Fieldhouse.