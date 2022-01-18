No Akinjo, No Sochan, No Problem as No. 5 Baylor ends losing streak

The Bears snapped a two-game losing streak with two starters out for injuries.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Tuesday's game tipped off in Morgantown, West Virginia Baylor was without two starters against the West Virginia Mountaineers. But they got the job done, nonetheless.

No. 5 Baylor beat the Mountaineers 77-68 Baylor inside WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, snapping a two-game losing streak.

LJ Cryer scored a career-high 23 points for the Bears in the game with Matthew Mayer adding 20 more.

Baylor led by double-digits early before a 14-0 Mountaineer run made it a two-point game late in the first half.

From there, the game saw five lead changes, making it hard to fathom the Bears led for more than 75% of the game.