WACO, Texas — D1 Waco was filled with people who cheered on football players and cheerleaders Saturday as they participated in the No Limitations fourth-annual Super Bowl game.

No Limitations is an organization that allows children of all ages living with disabilities to participate in team sports in Central Texas. No Limitations began the football program in 2015 but decided to bring it to the next level in 2016 by ending the season with a big game like this one.

"We have over 100 athletes and cheerleaders participating today," Director of No Limitations Coleen Heaton said. "They work so hard all season and today they get to do something they were told they could never do and come out winners."

After six weeks of hard work, parents of the athletes said this is what their kids look forward to.

"My son gets so excited. This is something for them to look forward to other than day-to-day life," said Cindy Hyland, a parent of a No Limitations player.

The day consisted for four non-competitive games where everyone was able to get their hands on the ball and make their way into the end-zone.

