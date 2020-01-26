This story will be continuously updated with additional reactions.

As multiple reports emerged Sunday afternoon that basketball star Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash in Southern California, members of the Dallas Mavericks began to take to social media to share their reactions.

Shooting guard Luka Doncic began tweeting out in reaction shortly after 1:30 p.m.

"NO PLEASE," he first tweeted out.

That was followed by "this can’t be trueee!!" about eight minutes later.

Mark Cuban followed suit, tweeting out shortly before 2 p.m.

"Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing," he said in one tweet.

The Black Mamba was a nickname Bryant had been known to have.

Then in another, Cuban added that, "we can never forget how precious life is."

The Lakers had not shared any official response Sunday afternoon. Bryant's former teammate Shaquille O'Neal tweeted Sunday that he was "sick" hearing about the news.

Former Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also tweeted his condolences Sunday afternoon.

His daughter was also among those feared dead, as multiple outlets reported. He and 13-year-old Gianna Bryant were traveling to a basketball game with another player and parent at the time of the crash, ESPN reports.

Doncic tweeted out a photo of himself with Giana shortly after 3 p.m.

Five people total were killed in the helicopter crash, which left no survivors Sunday morning.

The retired NBA star was known for using helicopters to travel to various Southern California locations. He was 41 years old.

The helicopter was a S-76, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, a model built by Lockheed Martin manufacturer Sikorsky.

The company tweeted out a response to the crash shortly after 3 p.m.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

TEGNA staff and The Associated Press contributed to this report.