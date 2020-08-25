No tailgating allowed | Baylor Athletics says no tailgating at McLane Stadium for 2020 football season

Baylor Athletics announced Tuesday that tailgating will not be allowed at McLane Stadium during the 2020 football season.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Athletics announced Tuesday that tailgating will not be allowed at McLane Stadium during the 2020 football season. This is in an effort to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff and fans, according to Baylor.

RVs and boats will still be permitted to park or dock but no organized tailgating will be permitted during the 2020 season.

“This was a difficult decision to make as we continue to keep the safety and health of the Baylor Family as our top priority,” Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “We do not take this decision lightly as the tailgating experience at Baylor is unlike any other. While we look forward to gathering together on the banks of the Brazos in 2021, we will continue to consider other ways to connect with the Baylor Family as we cheer on the Bears this season.”

The decision to cancel organized tailgating during the 2020 season is subject to revision if there are changes related to COVID-19 safety precautions, according to Baylor.

Baylor released an adjusted ticketing plan on August 12, which calls for beginning the season with 25% capacity per game at McLane Stadium. The plan calls for a dynamic single-game ticket model for non-premium seat holders. If an increase in capacity is permitted as the season progresses, single-game ticket opportunities will expand.

Baylor said it plans to resume reserved tailgating in 2021 through its partnership with Tailgate Guys. If you have 2020 tailgate reservations, Tailgate Guys will reach out over the next few weeks to share resolution options or you can contact them at baylor@tailgateguys.com.

The Bears are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season at home against Louisiana Tech on September 12.