Head football coach for Mexia resigns after 2 seasons

Aaron Nowell confirmed to 6 Sports he is stepping down from the head football coach/athletic director role.
Credit: Matt Lively/KCEN
Mexia High School head football coach/athletic director Aaron Nowell leads the Blackcats through practice on Aug. 2, 2022. Nowell entered the season in his first year as the permanent head coach, after serving as the interim in 2021.

MEXIA, Texas — Mexia will be on to its sixth head football coach in as many seasons in 2023.

Wednesday, Aaron Nowell confirmed to 6 Sports he is stepping down from the head football coach/athletic director role after serving in it, permanently, for one season.

Nowell served in the role on an interim basis in 2021, after Brady Bond resigned from the role one week before the regular season started.

In the two seasons, Nowell guided Mexia to a 5-17 record with trips to the playoffs both seasons. In 2022, the Blackcats dropped from 4A Div. II to 3A Div. I, finishing 3-8 on the season.

The last head coach to hold the permanent HFC/AD job at Mexia for multiple seasons is Frank Sandoval, who served in that role from 2017-19 before taking the head coaching job at 5A Div. I West Mesquite.

