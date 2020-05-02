National Signing Day is an annual event, when the dreams of thousands of Central Texas athletes come true.
With the stroke of a pen on the dotted line, several athletes across Central Texas are among the thousands who will get to play college sports.
Below is a list of athletes across our area who signed Wednesday:
Name - Sport - College
Bruceville-Eddy High School
- TJ Jarmon - Football - Austin College
- Julian Spotser - Basketball - Murray State College
China Spring High School
- KJ Peoples - Football - Hardin-Simmons
- Jabril Powell - Football - Bethel College
- Elisabeth Paul - Softball - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Clifton High School
- Colby Caniford - Football - Hardin-Simmons University
- TJ Ferch - Football - Cisco College
Connally High School
- Demontray Cooks - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University
- Je'Juan Forward - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Copperas Cove High School
- Angelica Montanez - Softball - Luna Community College
- Micah Cox - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin
- Aaron Shanahan - Football - Minnesota State Community & Technical College
- Jahmeel Rice - Football - Louisiana-Monroe
- Jerome Gaillard - Football - Air Force
- Ethan Swanner - Football - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Killeen High School
- Nate Kamper - Football - Rice University
- Jadin Jones - Football - Texas A&M University-Commerce
- Ta'Shoyn Johnson - Football - University of North Texas
Harker Heights High School
- Malik Wilson - Football - McPherson College
- Ronald Gurley - Football - University of Texas at San Antonio
Midway High School
- Samantha Brown - Soccer - Abilene Christian University
- Vanessa Soriano - Soccer - Texas Wesleyan University
- Jackson Berry - Baseball - Eastern Oklahoma State College
- Daniel Bojorquez - Baseball - Concordia University
- Andrew Cates - Baseball - East Texas Baptist University
- Logan Pace - Baseball - University of Mary Hardin Baylor
- Joseph Redfield - Baseball - Temple College
- Elijah Rodriguez - Baseball - McLennan Community College
- Shamaryah Duncan - Basketball - Wichita State University
- Godsgift Ezedinma - Basketball - University of the Incarnate Word
- Bryce Boland - Football - Baylor University
- JB Brown - Football - Navarro College
- Brian Burton - Football - United States Military Academy West Point
- Carson Boyd - Football - Trinity University
- Braden Endsley - Football - Austin College
- Kaleb Fonteneaux - Football - Hardin Simmons University
- Eli Garvin - Football - University of Mary Hardin Baylor
- Luke Horner - Football - Houston Baptist University
- Wesley Ndago - Football - United States Air Force Academy
- Will Nixon - Football - University of Nebraska
- Tatum Seith - Softball - University of Texas at San Antonio
- Reese Rhodes - Volleyball - Texas Tech University
Reicher Catholic High School
- Noah Plsek - Football - Angelo State University
Robinson High School
- Jordan Rodgers - Baseball - Wichita State University
- Colby Crow - Football - McMurry University
Shoemaker High School
- Jalen Guillory - Football - Angelo State University
- Morgan Anderson - Football - Sul Ross State University
- Robert Rios - Football - Tarleton State University
- Thomas Devoux - Football - Cisco College
- Cherith Hicks - Track & Field - United States Military Academy at West Point
- Devon Groves - Fort Scott Community College
- Trey Dixon - Fort Scott Community College
- Ben Hamilton - Baseball - Ohio University
Waco High School
- Jordan Beccera - Football - McMurry University
- Keith Guillory - Football - Howard Payne University
- Dai'Shawn Fisher - Football - Howard Payne University
