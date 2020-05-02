National Signing Day is an annual event, when the dreams of thousands of Central Texas athletes come true.

With the stroke of a pen on the dotted line, several athletes across Central Texas are among the thousands who will get to play college sports.

Below is a list of athletes across our area who signed Wednesday:
Name - Sport - College

Bruceville-Eddy High School

  • TJ Jarmon - Football - Austin College
  • Julian Spotser - Basketball - Murray State College
Bruceville-Eddy High School's TJ Jarmon will play football at Austin College and Julian Spotser will play basketball at Murray State College in Oklahoma. The pair signed on Feb. 5, 2020.
China Spring High School

  • KJ Peoples - Football - Hardin-Simmons
  • Jabril Powell - Football - Bethel College
  • Elisabeth Paul - Softball - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Clifton High School

  • Colby Caniford - Football - Hardin-Simmons University
  • TJ Ferch - Football - Cisco College
TJ Ferch and Colby Caniford at Clifton High School signed to play college football on Feb. 5, 2020. Ferch is headed to Cisco College and Caniford to Hardin-Simmons to play alongside his brother.
Connally High School

  • Demontray Cooks - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University
  • Je'Juan Forward - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Copperas Cove High School

  • Angelica Montanez - Softball - Luna Community College
  • Micah Cox - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin
  • Aaron Shanahan - Football - Minnesota State Community & Technical College
  • Jahmeel Rice - Football - Louisiana-Monroe
  • Jerome Gaillard - Football - Air Force
  • Ethan Swanner - Football - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Six athletes at Copperas Cove High School signed to play college sports on Feb. 5, 2020.
Killeen High School

  • Nate Kamper - Football - Rice University
  • Jadin Jones - Football - Texas A&M University-Commerce
  • Ta'Shoyn Johnson - Football - University of North Texas
Three athletes from Killeen High School signed to play sports in college on Feb. 5, 2020.
Harker Heights High School

  • Malik Wilson - Football - McPherson College
  • Ronald Gurley - Football - University of Texas at San Antonio
Two football players at Harker Heights HS signed to play college football on Feb. 5, 2020.
Midway High School

  • Samantha Brown - Soccer - Abilene Christian University
  • Vanessa Soriano - Soccer - Texas Wesleyan University
  • Jackson Berry - Baseball - Eastern Oklahoma State College
  • Daniel Bojorquez - Baseball - Concordia University
  • Andrew Cates - Baseball - East Texas Baptist University
  • Logan Pace - Baseball - University of Mary Hardin Baylor
  • Joseph Redfield - Baseball - Temple College
  • Elijah Rodriguez - Baseball - McLennan Community College
  • Shamaryah Duncan - Basketball - Wichita State University
  • Godsgift Ezedinma - Basketball - University of the Incarnate Word
  • Bryce Boland - Football - Baylor University
  • JB Brown - Football - Navarro College
  • Brian Burton - Football - United States Military Academy West Point
  • Carson Boyd - Football - Trinity University
  • Braden Endsley - Football - Austin College
  • Kaleb Fonteneaux - Football - Hardin Simmons University
  • Eli Garvin - Football - University of Mary Hardin Baylor
  • Luke Horner - Football - Houston Baptist University
  • Wesley Ndago - Football - United States Air Force Academy
  • Will Nixon - Football - University of Nebraska
  • Tatum Seith - Softball - University of Texas at San Antonio
  • Reese Rhodes - Volleyball - Texas Tech University
Reicher Catholic High School

  • Noah Plsek - Football - Angelo State University
Reicher Catholic HS offensive lineman Noah Plsek signed his letter of intent to play football Angelo State University in San Angelo on Feb. 5, 2020.
Kurtis Quillin/KCEN



Robinson High School

  • Jordan Rodgers - Baseball - Wichita State University
  • Colby Crow - Football - McMurry University
Robinson's Jordan Rodgers signed his National Letter of Intent to play Div. I baseball at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
Robinson's Colby Crow signed to play football at McMurry University in Abilene.




Shoemaker High School

  • Jalen Guillory - Football - Angelo State University
  • Morgan Anderson - Football - Sul Ross State University
  • Robert Rios - Football - Tarleton State University
  • Thomas Devoux - Football - Cisco College
  • Cherith Hicks - Track & Field - United States Military Academy at West Point
  • Devon Groves - Fort Scott Community College
  • Trey Dixon - Fort Scott Community College
  • Ben Hamilton - Baseball - Ohio University
Eight athletes at Shoemaker High School signed to play sports in college on Feb. 5, 2020.
Waco High School

  • Jordan Beccera - Football - McMurry University
  • Keith Guillory - Football - Howard Payne University
  • Dai'Shawn Fisher - Football - Howard Payne University

