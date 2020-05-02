National Signing Day is an annual event, when the dreams of thousands of Central Texas athletes come true.

With the stroke of a pen on the dotted line, several athletes across Central Texas are among the thousands who will get to play college sports.

Below is a list of athletes across our area who signed Wednesday:

Name - Sport - College

Bruceville-Eddy High School

TJ Jarmon - Football - Austin College

Julian Spotser - Basketball - Murray State College

Bruceville-Eddy High School's TJ Jarmon will play football at Austin College and Julian Spotser will play basketball at Murray State College in Oklahoma. The pair signed on Feb. 5, 2020.

Kurtis Quillin/KCEN

China Spring High School

KJ Peoples - Football - Hardin-Simmons

Jabril Powell - Football - Bethel College

Elisabeth Paul - Softball - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Clifton High School

Colby Caniford - Football - Hardin-Simmons University

TJ Ferch - Football - Cisco College

TJ Ferch and Colby Caniford at Clifton High School signed to play college football on Feb. 5, 2020. Ferch is headed to Cisco College and Caniford to Hardin-Simmons to play alongside his brother.

Kurtis Quillin/KCEN

Connally High School

Demontray Cooks - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Je'Juan Forward - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Copperas Cove High School

Angelica Montanez - Softball - Luna Community College

Micah Cox - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin

Aaron Shanahan - Football - Minnesota State Community & Technical College

Jahmeel Rice - Football - Louisiana-Monroe

Jerome Gaillard - Football - Air Force

Ethan Swanner - Football - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Six athletes at Copperas Cove High School signed to play college sports on Feb. 5, 2020.

KCEN Sports

Killeen High School

Nate Kamper - Football - Rice University

Jadin Jones - Football - Texas A&M University-Commerce

Ta'Shoyn Johnson - Football - University of North Texas

Three athletes from Killeen High School signed to play sports in college on Feb. 5, 2020.

KCEN Sports

Harker Heights High School

Malik Wilson - Football - McPherson College

Ronald Gurley - Football - University of Texas at San Antonio

Two football players at Harker Heights HS signed to play college football on Feb. 5, 2020.

Nick Canizales/KCEN

Midway High School

Samantha Brown - Soccer - Abilene Christian University

Vanessa Soriano - Soccer - Texas Wesleyan University

Jackson Berry - Baseball - Eastern Oklahoma State College

Daniel Bojorquez - Baseball - Concordia University

Andrew Cates - Baseball - East Texas Baptist University

Logan Pace - Baseball - University of Mary Hardin Baylor

Joseph Redfield - Baseball - Temple College

Elijah Rodriguez - Baseball - McLennan Community College

Shamaryah Duncan - Basketball - Wichita State University

Godsgift Ezedinma - Basketball - University of the Incarnate Word

Bryce Boland - Football - Baylor University

JB Brown - Football - Navarro College

Brian Burton - Football - United States Military Academy West Point

Carson Boyd - Football - Trinity University

Braden Endsley - Football - Austin College

Kaleb Fonteneaux - Football - Hardin Simmons University

Eli Garvin - Football - University of Mary Hardin Baylor

Luke Horner - Football - Houston Baptist University

Wesley Ndago - Football - United States Air Force Academy

Will Nixon - Football - University of Nebraska

Tatum Seith - Softball - University of Texas at San Antonio

Reese Rhodes - Volleyball - Texas Tech University

Reicher Catholic High School

Noah Plsek - Football - Angelo State University

Reicher Catholic HS offensive lineman Noah Plsek signed his letter of intent to play football Angelo State University in San Angelo on Feb. 5, 2020.

Kurtis Quillin/KCEN









Robinson High School

Jordan Rodgers - Baseball - Wichita State University

Colby Crow - Football - McMurry University

Robinson High School 2020 National Signing Day Robinson's Jordan Rodgers signed his National Letter of Intent to play Div. I baseball at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. Robinson's Colby Crow signed to play football at McMurry University in Abilene.













Shoemaker High School

Jalen Guillory - Football - Angelo State University

Morgan Anderson - Football - Sul Ross State University

Robert Rios - Football - Tarleton State University

Thomas Devoux - Football - Cisco College

Cherith Hicks - Track & Field - United States Military Academy at West Point

Devon Groves - Fort Scott Community College

Trey Dixon - Fort Scott Community College

Ben Hamilton - Baseball - Ohio University

Eight athletes at Shoemaker High School signed to play sports in college on Feb. 5, 2020.

KCEN Sports









Waco High School

Jordan Beccera - Football - McMurry University

Keith Guillory - Football - Howard Payne University

Dai'Shawn Fisher - Football - Howard Payne University

