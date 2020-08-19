Offensive install impressing new Baylor Coach Aranda

The offensive line, a point of question, has impressed Aranda so far in fall camp.

WACO, Texas — Depth on the offensive line has been an issue for Baylor since the day Matt Rhule arrived at the Waco campus in December 2016.

New Head Coach Dave Aranda had said entering the 2020 season was a major area of concern.

Sam Tecklenburg, who was the go-to leader on the offensive line for Baylor in 2019, is now in the NFL with Rhule in Carolina. As new Offensive Coordinator, Larry Fedora works to install the new-look offense, the offensive line has impressed Coach Aranda so far in camp, Aranda said Tuesday.

Although only one workout has been in pads so far, Aranda said he loved the physicality and mindset the offensive line had shown in pre-camp workouts and so far during fall camp.

"We'll know more here as we go, but I'm really encouraged with the play of our offensive line and the physicality that they're showing and the collective communication and teamwork that they're displaying," Aranda said. "I think Coach Wickline's done a great job there and I think we will go as far as our O-Line goes and our guys know that."

As far as the offense as a whole, it will look different in 2020.

Under Rhule and then-offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, the offense was a cross between the spread and pro-style, with some pre-set options on plays. With Fedora leading the unit, the offense will open up, according to junior receiver RJ Sneed.

"I think it's more options for everybody," Sneed said. "I think it's wide open, anybody can get the ball on any play."

Sneed said that's the main difference he's noticed through summer workouts and team activities and the first few practices of fall camp after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Bears will learn what they're made of pretty quickly under Aranda, as they open September 12 at home against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs went 10-3 in 2019.