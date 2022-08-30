Officiating shortage forces change to Friday Night Lights Game of the Week

BELLMEAD, Texas — The officiating shortage in Texas has now hit Central Texas, with three area games moved from Friday to Thursday due to a lack of available officials.
That includes 6 Sports' Week 2 Game of the Week between Mart and Marlin. The game will now be played at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Mart ISD Athletic Complex, immediately after the JV game.
For our new Week 2 Game of the Week, 6 Sports is heading to Willie Williams Stadium in Bellmead for an intense rivalry affair between the Connally Cadets and La Vega Pirates.
The Pirates enter off a 34-7 drubbing of power program Kennedale in Week 1 and moving up to No. 4 in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football/AP rankings for 4A Div. I.
Don Hyde, in his fifth season as head coach, has a younger team with a lot of potential as the Pirates look to return to AT&T Stadium after a two-year absence.
Connally heads across the interstate off a 65-20 blowout of now-3A Mexia in the opener Friday.
The Cadets are in their second year with Terry Gerik as head coach and, after back-to-back heartbreaking first-round playoff losses, are aiming to make a run, once again, in 4A Div. II.
Weekend sports anchor Matt Lively will be LIVE from Willie Williams Stadium with Gerik at 6 p.m. and with the winning coach during Friday Night Lights.
Join sports director Kurtis Quillin and sports reporter Nicole Shearin for an all-new Friday Night Lights beginning around 10:10 p.m. on 6 News and all 6 News streaming platforms.