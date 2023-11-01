Baylor WBB falls to Oklahoma State, loses four-game win streak

The Cowgirls overcame 11 first-half turnovers to upset the Bears just four days after beating Texas.

WACO, Texas — For the first time since 2016, Baylor has lost to Oklahoma State.

On Wednesday, the Cowgirls upset the 18th-ranked Bears 70-65 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco.

After taking an early 5-0 lead, the Bears weren't able to capitalize on OSU's miscues as the Cowgirls turned the ball over nine times in the first quarter and 11 times total, in the first half.

Lior Garzon scored 18 alongside Naomie Alnatas's 17 for OSU in the win.

Ja'mee Asberry, an Oklahoma State transfer, scored a game-high 19 as four Bears scored in double figures.

The Bears (12-4 overall, 3-1 Big 12) will next face West Virginia on Sunday in Morgantown.