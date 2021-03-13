Oklahoma State knocks off Baylor in Big12 semi-finals

Cunningham's offensive performance in the second half was too much for the Bears, dropping 83-74

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The top-seeded Baylor Bears took on Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament semi-finals on Friday night, a team they beat twice during the conference season.

The Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham went head-to-head with the AP Big 12 Player of the Year Jared Butler, but today it was Cunningham and the Cowboys that came out victorious 83-74.

The Bears finished 6-28 from three (21%) and shot 29-75 from the floor. For the Cowboys it was Cunningham with a game high 25 (20 in second half), followed by Avery Anderson with 20 . As for the Bears it was Butler and MaCio Teague that lead their offense with 16 and 17 points, respectively.

Mark Vital was incredible defensively finishing with 15 rebounds to go along with his 9 points.

In the first half there were four lead changes and the Cowboys went into the break up 35-30, the Bears transition defense was off through the front half of the game getting out scored on the fast break 15-2.

Baylor shot just 15% (2-13) from beyond the arc in the first half, which is a season low, and went into half down for just the fifth time this season.