Oklahoma State upsets No. 1 Baylor

The Bears have now lost two straight and fall to 3-2 in conference play

WACO, Texas — No. 1 Baylor hosted Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Center on Saturday afternoon, the Bears entered the game looking to bounce back from a loss against Texas Tech.

The Cowboys came to Waco on a mission to upset the top-ranked team in the country, and they did just that. Oklahoma State came out victorious 61-54 over Baylor.

The Bears shot ice cold right out of the gates, allowing the Cowboys to shut them down for over six minutes in the first half and holding them to 27% shooting from the floor heading into the break.

Offensively Oklahoma State was a full team effort, for the Bears Matthew Mayer and LJ Cryer led the team with 16 and 18 points respectively.

The Cowboys' defense held Baylor's top scorers, James Akinjo and Adam Flagler to a combined 8 points.