Fast facts about US beach volleyball 'A-Team' April Ross and Alix Klineman

Whenever they play, here are some of the common questions people are asking Google about U.S. beach volleyball duo April Ross and Alix Klineman.

The U.S. women's beach volleyball team of April Ross and Alix Klineman -- better known as the "A-Team" -- are set to face Australia in the Tokyo Olympics women's gold medal match Thursday night.

Every time they play, Google searches spike asking questions about the pair. So here are some fun facts about both of them.

Where was April Ross born?

Ross was born in Costa Mesa, Calif., where she still resides, according to the Team USA website.

Where was Alix Klineman born?

Klineman was born in Torrance, Calif., but she now lives in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

How old is April Ross?

Ross is 39 years old. She was born on June 20, 1982.

How old is Alix Klineman?

Klineman is 31 years old and was almost a New Year's baby. She was born Dec. 30, 1989.

How tall is April Ross?

It depends on who you ask. Ross is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, according to the Team USA website. But the official Tokyo Olympics website has her at 6 feet.

How tall is Alix Klineman?

Klineman is 6 feet, 5 inches tall according to Team USA but is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches according to the Tokyo Olympics.

Where did Ross and Klineman go to college?

The teammates are from Pac-12 rival schools. Ross attended USC while Klineman went to Stanford. But they did not play at the same time.

How many Olympic medals has April Ross won?

Heading into Tokyo, Ross has won two Olympic beach volleyball medals with two different partners. She won silver with Jennifer Kessy in London in 2012, losing to fellow Americans Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor in the final. Four years later, Ross won bronze with Walsh Jennings in Rio.

How many Olympic medals has Alix Klineman won?